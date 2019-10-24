|
Former UM and NFL star Michael Barrow leads line-up at FCA Orange Bowl Prayer Breakfast
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) of South Florida is set to kick off its highly anticipated 49th Annual Orange Bowl Prayer Breakfast on Dec. 28, in celebration of athletes, coaches and communities committed to making a difference in young people’s lives through faith and fellowship... Read More
THE FRWND INVITE YOU TO OUR 2020 ELECTION PRELUDE, October 24, 2019
You are invited to the following event:
RSVP today. We will not be taking payments at the door.
When: October 24, 2019
Time: 6:00 PM Meet and Greet, 7:00 PM Program Begins
Where: 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, 1395 NW 57 Avenue, Miami, FLWill you be attending?... Click here to find out more
The Humane Society launches $1.5 million fundraising effort
The Humane Society of Greater Miami has launched an important fundraising effort that will enable the organization to take in and treat even more of the community’s homeless animals... Read More
Arsht Center’s STEAM-focused program soars into its third year
The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) has announced the third season of Kitty Hawk, an Arsht Center Learning Through the Arts initiative that aims to fuel students’ interest in pursuing a career in science, technology, engineering, arts or mathematics –- collectively known as STEAM... Read More
Grant Miller helps prep for the South Beach Seafood Festival
Grant Miller is a tad bit early for next week's South Beach Seafood Festival, but that doesn't stop him from spreading the word!
Click here
to read the September/October issue of South Florida's #1 health and wellness magazine.
- Recognizing breast cancer
- Dr. Carlos Martinez
- Balance between school & life
- Empowering seniors to live
Experts in Pink guide to breast health now available in English and Spanish
|
Miami Breast Cancer Experts Second Edition, titled Experts in Pink (Expertos en Rosa) is now available en español. In 2014, Cindy Papale and Sabrina Hernandez Cano set forth to accomplish one simple but important goal. Many books had been written on the subject of breast cancer, but never had experts in the field come together to offer their knowledge on their particular practice... Read More
Aaron Guerrero Continues Success on His First Published Book on Eating Healthy
|
Aaron Guerrero isn't stopping. The aim of his publication is to assist those struggling to achieve their health goals in a realistic and positive manner, all while promoting and educating readers on... Read More
The Deering Estate to host vintage automobile show
|
The Deering Estate, in collaboration with the Antique Automotive Club of America – South Florida Region, will host the seventh annual Vintage Auto Show on Sunday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car enthusiasts of all ages can enjoy a variety of vintage cars on the historic grounds of the Deering Estate, progressing through the evolution of automotive engineering.... Read More
MiamiViewShow from Oct. 18 featuring news on Cuban asylum seeker suicide, Formula 1 protests in Miami Gardens and G7 Summit at Trump Doral.
Tell us your Miami View!
K-2 Ventures helps businesses reach their peak
|
An interesting new company has opened its doors in Palmetto Bay. K-2 Ventures, which was founded in 2019 by longtime Palmetto Bay residents Mark Kacer and his son Kevin Kacer, partners with owners and operators of small to mid-sized businesses. K-2 offers business owners options ranging from growth capital and minority investments to full buyouts... Read More
MDX Traffic Advisory for Sunday, October 20 through Sunday, October 27, 2019
|
SR 112/Airport Expressway
Note: The following closure is part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project. This schedule may change due to bad weather or other unforeseen conditions... Read More
Paola Ferreira appointed as executive director of Tropical Audubon Society
|
The Tropical Audubon Society’s Board of Directors has announce the engagement of a new executive director, Paola Ferreira, a former Climate and Conservation Director for World Wildlife Fund... Read More
Greater Miami Chamber hosts governor's announcement regarding business reform
|
During a press conference at the offices of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Occupational Licensing Reform to eliminate burdensome and excessive regulations for certain occupations in Florida, including cosmetology and interior design... Read More
Miami Dolphins Thanksgiving Camp at Evelyn Greer Park
|
On Friday, November 29th
, the Miami Dolphins will host a one-day Thanksgiving football camp at Evelyn Greer Park. The non-contact camp is open to boys and girls ages 8-14 and allows youth athletes to spend the day developing their football fundamentals... Read More
NASA awards FIU $3 million for research into materials to support Mars and space exploration efforts
|
NASA has awarded FIU $3 million for research that will address some of the most important challenges of exploring the “final frontier” – creating materials that can withstand the extreme environment of space... Read More
In this episode of A2ZFBC, Aaron and Zu discuss everything under the sun, per usual, on a nice bi-polar weather day in Miami, Florida! This episode's topics include, but are not limited to Stunna's Fit, Nightowl cookies, a live action sales pitch by Zu himself, instagram activity monitoring, parking ticket increases in Miami, family time, and more!
Today is deadline for ads in next weeks papers. Be sure to contact your sales rep to reserve your space!
