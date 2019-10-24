Experts in Pink guide to breast health now available in English and Spanish



Miami Breast Cancer Experts Second Edition, titled Experts in Pink (Expertos en Rosa) is now available en español. In 2014, Cindy Papale and Sabrina Hernandez Cano set forth to accomplish one simple but important goal. Many books had been written on the subject of breast cancer, but never had experts in the field come together to offer their knowledge on their particular practice.

Aaron Guerrero Continues Success on His First Published Book on Eating Healthy



Aaron Guerrero isn't stopping. The aim of his publication is to assist those struggling to achieve their health goals in a realistic and positive manner, all while promoting and educating readers on...

The Deering Estate to host vintage automobile show



The Deering Estate, in collaboration with the Antique Automotive Club of America – South Florida Region, will host the seventh annual Vintage Auto Show on Sunday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car enthusiasts of all ages can enjoy a variety of vintage cars on the historic grounds of the Deering Estate, progressing through the evolution of automotive engineering.

The Miami View MiamiViewShow from Oct. 18 featuring news on Cuban asylum seeker suicide, Formula 1 protests in Miami Gardens and G7 Summit at Trump Doral.



Watch Now! K-2 Ventures helps businesses reach their peak



An interesting new company has opened its doors in Palmetto Bay. K-2 Ventures, which was founded in 2019 by longtime Palmetto Bay residents Mark Kacer and his son Kevin Kacer, partners with owners and operators of small to mid-sized businesses. K-2 offers business owners options ranging from growth capital and minority investments to full buyouts.

MDX Traffic Advisory for Sunday, October 20 through Sunday, October 27, 2019

SR 112/Airport Expressway

SR 112/Airport Expressway

Note: The following closure is part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project. This schedule may change due to bad weather or other unforeseen conditions.

Paola Ferreira appointed as executive director of Tropical Audubon Society



The Tropical Audubon Society's Board of Directors has announce the engagement of a new executive director, Paola Ferreira, a former Climate and Conservation Director for World Wildlife Fund.

Greater Miami Chamber hosts governor's announcement regarding business reform



During a press conference at the offices of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Occupational Licensing Reform to eliminate burdensome and excessive regulations for certain occupations in Florida, including cosmetology and interior design.

Miami Dolphins Thanksgiving Camp at Evelyn Greer Park

th, the Miami Dolphins will host a one-day Thanksgiving football camp at Evelyn Greer Park. The non-contact camp is open to boys and girls ages 8-14 and allows youth athletes to spend the day developing their football fundamentals...

On Friday, November 29, the Miami Dolphins will host a one-day Thanksgiving football camp at Evelyn Greer Park. The non-contact camp is open to boys and girls ages 8-14 and allows youth athletes to spend the day developing their football fundamentals.

NASA awards FIU $3 million for research into materials to support Mars and space exploration efforts



NASA has awarded FIU $3 million for research that will address some of the most important challenges of exploring the "final frontier" – creating materials that can withstand the extreme environment of space.

A2Z FBC - EPISODE 4

In this episode of A2ZFBC, Aaron and Zu discuss everything under the sun, per usual, on a nice bi-polar weather day in Miami, Florida! This episode's topics include, but are not limited to Stunna's Fit, Nightowl cookies, a live action sales pitch by Zu himself, instagram activity monitoring, parking ticket increases in Miami, family time, and more!

